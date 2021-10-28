A special thank you for all the kindness before, during and after dads passing.
Also, thanks to Crittenden Home Care for your care and comfort along with the visits to dad. The City of Atchison medical team responding in the time of need,
Rev. Reed from Trinity Lutheran for the wonderful service and to Arensberg Pruett Funeral Home for making dads going home comforting and stress free.
Kim & Tom Bartlett and family
Steve & Sandy McRae and family
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.