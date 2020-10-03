The family of William and Dorothy Dudley would like to thank everyone for all the calls, cards, gifts and love shown to us, during both of our birthdays.
A very special thanks to everyone who participated in the amazing birthday parades! Your thoughtfulness and kindness were truly appreciated.
May the Lord bless each of you,
William and Dorothy Dudley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.