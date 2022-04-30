Lawrence Jr and Mary Kuhnert celebrate 70 years!

Lawrence Jr and Mary Kuhnert are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. Lawrence Kuhnert Jr and May Aileen Page were married May 4, 1952, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Atchison. They have lived on the family farm in the Good Intent community throughout their marriage.
They are the parents of four daughters: Cathy Higley of Cummings, Kansas, and Patty Field, Diane Kautz and Carol Hale, all of Atchison.
An open house will be held in their honor from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the home of Cathy Higley, 12751 242nd Road, Cummings KS 66016 Cards can be sent to the couple at 15333 310th Road, Atchison.
