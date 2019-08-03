Laura Erbe Graduation

Laura Erbe of rural Altoona, Kan., has graduated from Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine on May 17, 2019, with her DVM degree. She is the daughter of Mike and Tracy (Matthias) Erbe of rural Altoona. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. George Matthias Sr. of Huron, Kan.; and great-granddaughter of the late Helen Otte of Atchison, Kan. Dr. Erbe is practicing in Southeast Kansas. She enjoys working with exotic animals, and is excited to work with animals of all shapes and sizes. We are very proud of her.
