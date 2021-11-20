Thanksgiving 2021 Deadlines

The Nov. 27 edition of the Atchison Globe will be distributed on Wed., Nov. 24 in order to be in homes before Thanksgiving. Because of this, the deadline for any announcements for that edition is 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
We Hope you have a Happy Thanksgiving Holiday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.