Corinne Marie Knobbe and Bryce David Hundley are engaged to be married at 1 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2020,at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Imperial, Missouri. Their Reception will be held at the St. Joseph Parish, Corpus Christi Center.
Bryce’s best man is Jared Rice and his groomsmen are: Nicholas Surritt, Austin Lewman, Nicholas Knobbe, Mark Stirnemann and Ryan Martin.
Corinne’s Matron of Honor is Jennifer Stirnemann and her bridesmaids are: Meaghan Knobbe, Michell Rouse, Tabatha Poole and Jenna Martin.
Corinne Knobbe is from Atchison and was raised by her parents, Kenny and Judy Knobbe Jr. in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Her paternal grandparents are Patricia Knobbe and the late Kenneth Knobbe Sr. Corinne’s Maternal Grandfather, Jim Sanders and Maternal Grandmother, Mary Ann Sanders are deceased.
She attended Benedictine College and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education, Personal Training and Coaching. She graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Animal Science and Pre-Medicine. She works as a Veterinary Assistant and Support Staff Coordinator at Atchison Animal Clinic.
Bryce Hundley was born and raised in Atchison by his parents, David and Stephanie Hundley His maternal grandparents are Norman and Joy Griffin, and the late Henrietta Griffin. Bryce’s Paternal Grandparents, Robert and Thomasine Hundley, are deceased.
He studied Electronics Technology at Hillyard Technical Center and currently works as an Insurance Agent and Office Manager, at Hundley Insurance Services, LLC.
