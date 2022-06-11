Doug and Jennifer Fridell celebrate 25 years!

Doug and Jennifer (Goodlet) Fridell are happy to announce their 25th wedding anniversary. They were married on June 14, 1997, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Atchison by Pastor Robert Ziegler. Doug is the son of Judy Fridell of Atchison, and Jennifer is the daughter of Marshall and Bonnie Goodlet, also of Atchison.
Their marriage has experienced both good times and bad, but through it all they are truly grateful to have each other. They are also grateful to have been blessed with two wonderful young men; Cameron, 20, is currently a Lance Corporal in the United States Marine Corps and stationed in Monterey, California and Aaron, 16, as just completed his sophomore year at Atchison High School.
They will be having a celebration of their marriage at the home of Marshall and Bonnie Goodlet on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
Cards can be sent to the couple at their home address: 1515 S 7th St. Atchison Kansas 66002.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.