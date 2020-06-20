Charles and Anna Armstrong celebrate 70th Anniversary

Charles and Anna Armstrong of Muscotah, Kansas, will be celebrating their 70th Wedding Anniversary on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
They were united in marriage at his parent’s home on Sunday, June 25, 1950.
They are the parents of three children: Kathy (Bill) Geis, Shawnee, Kansas, Mark (Kathleen) Armstrong, Muscotah; and Gregg Armstrong, Shawnee.
They are the grandparents of seven grandchildren and great-grandparents of 17.
Because of the Corona Virus Pandemic, the couple is unable to celebrate with family and friends. Their family requests that cards of congratulations be sent to: Charles & Anna Armstrong, 4331 Bourbon Road, Muscotah, KS 66058.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.