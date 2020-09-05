The Family of Janice I. Cunningham Moore would like to express our sincere gratitude and thanks to our dear friends and their families, especially the ACCHS Class of 1974, for their heartfelt sympathies and prayers, for the many phone calls, cards, stamps, memorials, and generous support in our time of grief over the loss of beloved Janice. Thank you and God Bless You All!
David Moore, Ellen and Riley Robertson and family, Sheila and Arneil Springer and family, Ruthe Drew and family, Patrice Cunningham and Russell Grecco, Deborah and Bill Hawk and family, Denise Cunningham, and Debra K. Cunningham and family
