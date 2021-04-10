The family of Lucille Wilke wishes to express our thanks and appreciation for the memorials, flowers, food, cards, and other acts of kindness shown our family at her death. A special thanks to the staff of Two Timbers, Freedom Hospice, and Harman Rohde Funeral Home. Also, thanks to Rev. Peter Rehwaldt and all others who made her service special. To the Troy classes of 1967 and 1973, a thank you for your thoughtfulness. Your kindness will not be forgotten.
Donna Streib and family, Harold and Pam Turpin, John and Dennise Turpin and family, Janie and Jerry Johnson and family, Alan and Deb Wilke and family, Margie and Claude Miller and family, Peggy and Julian Nelson and family, Larry and Lisa Wilke and family
