Thank you very much for all the cards, calls, texts, emails, thoughts and prayers I received during my leave of absence and then retirement, from CVS Pharmacy. Your kind words mean so much to me.
It has been my privilege to care for and serve the Atchison community for nearly 42 years, at Reynolds’ Pharmacy and at CVS Pharmacy. I will miss my colleagues and my customers.
Thank you!
Nancy Prohaska
