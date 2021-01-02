The family of Erma Johnson wishes to express our thanks and appreciation for the memorials, flowers, food, cards and other acts of kindness shown our family at her death.
A special thanks to the staff of Two Timbers, Freedom Hospice and Harman Rohde Funeral Home. Also thanks to Father Michael Guastello and all others who made her service special.
Your thoughtfulness will not be forgotten.
Jerry & Janice Johnson family
Brenda Johnson family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.