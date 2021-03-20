The family of John Maday would like to take this opportunity to thank all the many friends that honored John with all the many cards, calls, and memorials we received at the time of John’s passing.
Also we would like to say a special Thank You to the staffs of the Amberwell Hospital and Atchison Senior Village that took such good care of John the last several months. I always told them that whatever they were doing for John they were also doing for me.
Thank you and may God bless you all.
Sincerely, Bonnie Maday
