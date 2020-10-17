Eileen Wohletz and Paul Lundgren want to sincerely thank all who attended the awards ceremony Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, for induction into the USD 377 Hall of Fame at the Atchison County Community High School.
Also thanks to the nomination persons and Mrs. Deanna Scherer, she is the principal for the planning and ceremony in addition to the fine performances by the Atchison County Community High School band and the Soundmasters.
