We wish to express our thanks to our relatives, friends, neighbors, and Hiawatha Hospital staff and nurses, for their care, and for the prayers, cards, flowers, food, memorial gifts, and acts of kindness shown to our family during the illness and passing of Jessie.
A special thank you to the women of the Muscotah United Church, for serving the dinner.
Thanks to Pastor Al and Deb Schirmacher, for their prayers and comfort.
May God bless each of you.
~ The family of
Jessie D. Bottorff
