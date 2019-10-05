The family of Dennis Heusi wishes to express our heartfelt thanks to all family, friends and neighbors for the outpouring of love and support we received in the passing of our loved one. We are truly grateful for all the prayers, cards, floral tributes, food, memorial gifts and all other acts of kindness.
A very special thank you to Dr. C. Adeimy and staff at Stormont Vail Cancer Center, Jackson County Friends of Hospice, Pastor Mark Armstrong, Becker Dyer Funeral Home and close family and friends for the luncheon. Your care, love, support and professionalism won’t soon be forgotten.
“Forever we will walk this life with Dennis in our hearts.”
Janice Heusi
Kylee, Sadie, Casey and Cash
Thayne, Michelle, Charlotte
and Calvin
