Brooklyn Hannan, of Kansas City, Missouri, is the winner of the Terumo Americas Holding, Inc. Scholarship Program.
Hannan, daughter of Rosemary Hannan, is majoring in biology at Benedictine College. Brooklyn devotes her time to work as a student peer minister, cross country, soccer, HOSA and the National Honor Society.
For more information, call 856-616-91311.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.