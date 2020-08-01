Welcome David Earl Arthur Pickering

David Earl Arthur Pickering was born on May 14, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio weighing 8lbs 2.9oz and 20 inches long.
He is the son of Lane (Green) and Shaun Pickering of Pataskala, Ohio.
Welcoming him home is his sister, Eleanor, age 2. Paternal grandparents are Rex and Vicki (Nyhart) Pickering of Atchison. Maternal grandparents are Mike and Karin Gorius of Heath Ohio, and Lori Green of Hebron, Ohio. Maternal great-grandmother is Marcia Green of Hebron, Ohio.
