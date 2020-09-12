Welcome, Cameron Joshua Kinsman

Richard and Sheri Nolte are proud to announce the arrival of their 16th grandchild, Cameron Joshua Kinsman, born March 4, 2020, at 2:51 p.m. at the Atchison Hospital in Atchison, Kansas.
Cameron weighed 6 lbs. and 3.4 oz. and was 16 inch long. He will make his home in Rushville, Missouri, with his parents, Dillon and Amber, and his siblings, Parker, age ten, Dawson, age seven, and Bradley, age five. Cameron’s three other siblings are Ashley, age 25, Kyle, age 23, and Joshua, deceased.
