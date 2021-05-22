Welcome Baby Ada Billlings

Proud parents, Ian and Jessica Billings, of Platte City, Missouri, announce the birth of their daughter, Ada Joan Billings.
Ada was born on March 26, 2021, at Saint Luke’s North Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, weighing 8 lbs, 12 oz and measuring 21 ¼ inches.
Her maternal grandparents are Greg and Marie McDaniel, of Atchison. Her paternal grandparents are Randy Billings and Mary Meyers, of Atchison.
