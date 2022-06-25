Spencer and Kristen Nolan announce the birth of their son, Luke Alexander Nolan, at 12:52 p.m. June 7, 2022, at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, Kansas.
Luke weighed 7lbs 15 oz and was 20-3/4 inches long.
He is welcomed home by his six year old brother, James Daniel, His four year old sister, Irena Louise, and His two year old brother, Joseph Thomas.
Maternal grandparents are Tom and Louise Kearney, McPherson, Kansas; great- grandparents are the late Virgil and Virginia Goudy, and the late John and Regina Kearney. Paternal grandparents are Dan and Joyce Nolan, Atchison; great- grandparents are the late Dee and Pat Minnis and the late Ralph and Sue Nolan, Atchison.
