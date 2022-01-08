Richard and Sheri Nolte welcome new grandchild

Richard and Sheri Nolte are proud to announce the arrival of their 17th grandchild, Lula Ruth Craddock.
Born Dec. 13, 2021, at 2:36 pm at the Atchison Hospital in Atchison.
She weighed 8 lbs. 8.5 oz. and was 20.5” long. She will make her home in Atchison, with her parents, Richelle Nolte and Isaac Craddock and her siblings: Malachi (12), Isabella (10) and Isaac (5).
