Spencer and Kristen Nolan announce the birth of their son, Joseph Thomas Nolan, at 8:08 a.m. Feb. 26, 2020, at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, Kansas.
Joseph weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and was 20 inches long.
He was welcomed home by his four-year-old brother, James Daniel and his two-year-old sister, Irena Louise.
Maternal grandparents are Tom and Louise Kearney, McPherson, Kansas; great-grandparents are the late Virgil and Virginia Goudy, and the late John and Regina Kearney.
Paternal grandparents are Dan and Joyce Nolan, Atchison, Kansas:great-grandparents are the late Dee and Pat Minnis, and the late Ralph and Sue Nolan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.