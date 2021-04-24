Family welcomes baby Joseph

The Roe family welcomed their newest addition, Joseph “Miller” Roe, on March 16, 2021. He was born at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas, weighing 5 lbs, 9 oz.
His parents are Bill Roe and Mandy (Miller) Roe of Topeka, Kansas.
He also has an older brother named William, age 3.
His Maternal grandparents are Joe and Cheryl Miller of Iola, Kansas.
His Paternal grandparents are Bill and Donna Roe, of Atchison.
His Maternal great-grandparents are Carol Wagner and the late Kenneth Wagner of Rush Center, Kansas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.