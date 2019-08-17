Clara Ann Goodpasture, was born at 3:05 p.m. June 28, 2019, at Atchison Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 1.1 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Her proud parents are Adam & Rachel Goodpasture, of Atchison, Kansas.
Her Big Sister is Emma, who is two years old.
Maternal Grandparents: Bruce & Linda Micheel, of Shenandoah, Iowa.
Paternal Grandparents: Dave & Linda Goodpasture, of Atchison.
Maternal Great Grandparents: Marvin & Joyce Paneitz, of Cheyenne, Wyoming.
