Paul Becker turns 90 on Aug. 24, 2020. He was born on August 24, 1930.
Paul and his wife of 66 years, Mary Ruhlman Becker, have eight children, Kenny (Linda) Becker, Bill (Mary) Becker, Linda (Jerry) Henry, Carol (Russell) Brown, Margaret (Tim) Blevins, Larry (Sandy) Becker, Teresa (Bill) Heimann and Jim (Charla) Becker. They also have 27 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
There will be a small family gathering on Aug. 23, 2020, at Paul’s home in Purcell.
Cards may be sent to Paul at 1181 Willow Road, Lancaster, KS. 66041
