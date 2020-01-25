Margaret Ohlmann turns 90

Margaret Ohlmann will be celebrating her 90th birthday Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
Her family is honoring her with a card shower.
Cards can be mailed to the honoree at: Margaret Ohlmann, in care of Atchison Senior Village, 1419 North Sixth St., Atchison, KS 66002.
