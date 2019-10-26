Margaret Miller, formerly of Effingham, Kansas, will celebrate her 98th birthday on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.
Her children are: Joe and Trudy Miller, Wichita, Kansas, John and Kathy Miller, Yukon, Oklahoma, Mary and Chuck Hord, Atchison, Kansas, Rick and Brenda Miller, St. Joseph, and Ann and Toby Hunt, Ooltewah, Tennessee. They plan to help her celebrate on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, along with other family members and friends.
Cards may be sent to Margaret at: Vintage Park, 1301 North Fourth St., Apt. 104, Atchison, KS 66002.
