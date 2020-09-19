Lila Morgan will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Oct. 4, 2020. She was born on Oct. 4, 1930, in Horton, Kan.
She has three daughters, Lynda (David) Juencke, Vicki (Bill) Phillips and the late Gail Webster (Tom), six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and her faithful Australian Sheppard, Mandy, of 13 yrs.
A small family gathering will be held Oct. 3.
Cards may be sent to Lila at 1930 Pine, Atchison, KS 66002.
