Laverne E. Weishaar turns 100

Laverne E. Weishaar, of Nortonville, will celebrate her 100th birthday Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. She was born on that date in 1920, in Mooney Creek, Kansas.
A reception will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Nortonville Knights of Columbus Hall.
Laverne has five children: Bob, Marlene, Jane, Dennis and Terry; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to: 2992 Hamilton Rd., Nortonville, KS 66060.
