Jo Marie Shell will celebrate her 100th birthday Aug. 28, 2019.
Jo was married to the late Chester Shell.
They have two children: daughter Karen (Jack) Beightel, of Holton, Kansas, both deceased; and son, Bill (Rhonda) Shell, of Atchison, Kansas.
She also raised her nephew, Jack Padgett, of Topeka, Kansas.
She has six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a reception for Jo from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Atchison Senior Village, 1419 North Sixth St., Atchison, KS 66002.
