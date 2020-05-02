Eileen Acheson turns 96

Eileen Acheson celebrated her 96th birthday Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Due to the lock down, there will be no group celebration.
The family is inviting friends and family to have a card shower for her. Cards can be sent to: 305 Ninth St., Effingham, KS 66023.
