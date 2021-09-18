Dorothy Nofles turns 100

Dorothy Nofles, formerly Dorothy Lambkins, turned 100 years old on Sept. 13, 2021.
Dorothy retired from the Veterans Administration Hospital. She worked in Bldg. 122 as a LPN. While living in Leavenworth, she was a member of Bethel AME Church. This centenarian is originally from Atchison.
Ms. Nofles resides in Chicago, with her daughter.
