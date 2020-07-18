Tyler and Amy Sheeley are proud to announce the birth of their son, Mason Mark Sheeley.
He was born June 15, at 12:29 p.m. He weighed 8 lbs. 5 oz. and was 20 ¾ inches long.
He was greeted at home by big sister, Ava.
Grandparents are Jack and Debbie Wackernagle of Bedford, Iowa and Dan and Terri Sheeley of Effingham, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.