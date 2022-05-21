Sam and Mary Bingham celebrate 70 years!

Sam and Mary Bingham are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.
Sam and Mary were married May 25, 1952, on the Page farm outside of Nortonville, Kansas. They lived on the family farm outside of Nortonville for over 60 years.
They are the parents of three children: Kelly (Chris) Bingham, Marty Bingham of Tonganoxie, Kansas and Marilee (Mark) Hinderliter of Baldwin City, Kansas.
Please help them celebrate by sending cards to 321 Crimson Ave #8, Baldwin City, Kansas 66006.
