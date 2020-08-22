Ron and Ruby Wood are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on August 28, 2020. They were married on August 28, 1970 at the DeKalb Christian Church in DeKalb, Missouri.
Their children are Shelly (Robert) Lemke and infant son, Leland Wood who is deceased. They have one grandchild, Chelsey (Blake) Hoffman, and two great-grandchildren, Kaden and Blakely Hoffman.
There is no formal celebration due to COVID, but family will host a dinner celebration for immediate family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.