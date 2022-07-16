Robert (Bob) Grippin Sr. and Linda Grippin celebrate 50 years!

Robert (Bob) Grippin Sr. and Linda Grippin celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 22. They were married on July 22, 1972, at First Christian Church in Atchison.
They have two sons, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and another one on the way.
They have spent their lives in Atchison. They are owners of the moving business well known to many as Relocation Specialist.
If you would like to send Bob & Linda a card, it can be mailed to: Relocation Specialist, 2601 Industrial Rd. Atchison, KS 66002
