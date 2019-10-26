Robert and Patricia George, of rural Nortonville, Kansas, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. They were married on that date in 1969, in Oskaloosa, Kansas.
Their children are Steven George (Kristin), of rural Effingham, Kansas, Elizabeth Cohorst, (Chris), of rural Lancaster, Kansas, and Melissa Erpelding, (Craig), of rural Nortonville.
They have six grandchildren: Gabbi, Savanna, Hayden, Aubree, Breana and Reed.
