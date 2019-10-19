Rick and Brandee Falk

On Oct. 22, 1994, 25 years ago, a fairy tale came true. Brandee Scheid, who had moved to 17 homes throughout her military life, and Rick Falk, who still lived in his first home, asked for her hand in marriage, and she said, “absolutely!”
They were married on a beautiful fall day, at St. Joseph’s Church, in Atchison, Kansas.
They are still in the same beautiful home, with three beautiful children, Nicholas Falk, Christopher Falk and Emilee Falk.
Please join us for an open house type celebration from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Holiday Inn Express, 4th and Main, Atchison.
Come bring good wishes for the next 25!
