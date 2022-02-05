Rev. William Joseph and L. June Bullock

The Rev. William Joseph (Joe) and L. June Bullock, of Atchison, are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary, Feb. 10, 2022.
In the early years of their marriage, they farmed in the Bendena area. Joe then served in the Air National Guard. In the Jan. of 1963, he left the farm and enrolled at Midland Lutheran College in Fremont, Nebraska.
Joe graduated from Midland College in the spring of 1966 and enrolled in Central Lutheran Seminary at Fremont, graduating in 1969. June played a vital role to the family during this time by providing financial and moral and spiritual support.
After graduating, Joe served at St. John, Lanham and Zion, State Line; Christ Lutheran, Ellis; New Gottland Lutheran, New Gottland; St. John, Bendena. During this time, June was an active member with serving in women’s groups, teaching Sunday and Bible School, participating in the music programs of all the churches and providing support to many members.
Joe and June retired in 2004 to rural Atchison and are kept busy with family, church, and farm activities.
Joe and June are the parents of Joe (Sharon) Bullock, Dea (Basil) Yanke, Shelly Stohs, Brenda Bullock and Nancy Bullock. They also were foster parents for Penny Koss from 1971 to 1978. Joe and June have 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, with another on the way.
Due to COVID a formal celebration will be held at a later date.
Cards of congratulations can be sent to them at 15927 298th Rd., Atchison, KS 66002.
