Pete and Barbara Arensberg

Pete and Barbara (Broderick) Arensberg will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The couple were on that date in 1960, at St. Patrick Church, in Perin, Missouri.
Their children are: Brent, Brian, Robert, Mark and Cara. They also have 16 grandchildren.
Members of St. Joseph Parish will celebrate their anniversary with a dinner with their children and grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.