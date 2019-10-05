Pat and Kathy Carrigan will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. They were married on that date in 1969, at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, in Wea, Kansas.
They have three children: Dan (Susan) Carrigan, of Lake Mills, Wisconsin, Tim (Casey) Carrigan, of Leawood, Kansas, and Cindy (Nathan) Apple, of Louisburg, Kansas; and nine grandchildren.
Pat and Kathy owned and operated Carrigan Lumber Company until their recent retirement.
They will celebrate with a Mass and luncheon with their family.
