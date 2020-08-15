Mike and Penny Purslow will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on August 18, 2020. They were married at St. Joseph Church, in Atchison, by Father George Spiegelhalter OSB.
They have six children, Polly (Mark) Holmes, Olathe, Kansas; Tobin (Chris) Purslow and Thad (Jennifer) Purslow, Phoenix, Arizona; Amy (Brad) Thompson, Friendswood, Texas; Micah (Mike) Lutz, Shawnee, Kansas; and Brock (Paula) Purslow, Cedar Park, Texas. They have 13 grandchildren.
A family get together is planned at a later date.
