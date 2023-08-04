Merry and Russell Thaden Celebrate 50 Years!

Merry (Crookston) and Russell Thaden are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 1, 2023. They were married at Logan Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Logan, Utah, on Aug. 1, 1973.
Merry and Russ Thaden literally “fell” for each other when they met at the Brigham Young University Sport Parachute Club. They were active skydivers for many years during their courtship and marriage with both earning “Expert” parachute licenses from the US Parachute Association. Merry was a professional photographer for many years and earned awards for her work including recognition by the Professional Photographers of America. She is also a talented artist who has received many awards for her work in multiple mediums. Russ was a career soldier and military intelligence officer who spent 34 years on active duty and 10 more years working as a civilian employee of the Army doing the same sort of things he did on active duty. His service included five years deployed to various war zones in the Balkans and Mideast and being the chief of intelligence operations in three different theaters of operations. Their six daughters and one son were all born during Merry and Russ’ first seven assignments in the Army and grew up as “Army Brats”.
Their children are Tamara and Cesar Castaneda, from Highland Village, Texas, Patrick and Kiera Thaden, from Collinsville, Texas, Heidi Thaden and Kit Pierce, from Nottingham, England, Rebecca and Tom Manganiello, from Richardson, Texas, Jennifer and Sean Webeck, from Salinas, California, Christine and Brian Martin and Emily and Richy Judd, both from Longmont, Colorado. They also have 33 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Merry and Russ moved to Atchison in 2004. They were active in organizing the Atchison Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ in 2014. They remain active with the Atchison Branch in a variety of teaching and leadership positions. Russ has also been a member of the Atchison Rotary Club since 2014.
