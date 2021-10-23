Louie and Patsy Penning celebrate 60 years

Louie and Patsy (Ernzen) Penning celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Oct. 14, 2021. They were married on this date in 1961, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Atchison.
They are the parents of five children: Amy (Mike) Rindom, Stuart, Florida, Laura (Shayne) Denton, Kansas City, Missouri, Stacy (Ken) Mercer, Basehor, Kansas, Scott (Kim) Penning, Sarasota, Florida and Midge (Bryan) Botts, Shawnee, Kansas.
They have 13 grandchildren: Megan, Mark, Brent, Logan, Nolan, Eric, Kalen, Ryan, Ross, Paige, Emily, Morgan and Mallory. They also have eight great-grandchildren: Stephanie, Mikayla, Amari, Kadyn, Desmond, Demitra, Lainey, Harper and another great-grandchild on the way.
Before retirement, they owned and Louie operated the former Squire “606” men’s clothing store and Patsy was a registered nurse at the former Atchison Hospital.
The couple would enjoy receiving cards at: 909 Kansas Avenue, Atchison, KS 66002.
