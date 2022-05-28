John and Jennifer Wohlgemuth celebrate 50 years!

The children of John and Jennifer Wohlgemuth proudly announce their parent’s 50th wedding anniversary. John and Jennifer (Johnson) Wohlgemuth were married on May 28, 1972, at Saint Mark’s Lutheran Church, Atchison, by Reverend Ronald MacLennan.
These lifelong sweethearts have built a wonderful life together not only for themselves but also for their family, including children: Matthew (Ashley Roberts) of Shawnee; Derek (Marcey) also of Shawnee; and Megan (Chris) Bodenhausen of Muscotah. They also have six grandchildren.
Their children are hosting an open house on Saturday, May 28, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the event space located at 716 Commercial Street, Atchison. Friends and relatives are invited to stop by to join in the celebration! Cards can also be sent to the couple at 1614 Country Club Road, Atchison.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.