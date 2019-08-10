Jim and Sharon Zwonitzer

Sharon (Kiehl) and Jim Zwonitzer happily announce their 50th Wedding Anniversary. They were married Aug. 16, 1969, in Horton at the Baptist church.
They have been blessed with two children: daughter, Jeanne (& Jr) Lowe; and son, John (& Martha) Zwonitzer.
They have seven grandchildren: Jennifer, Julie and Justin Lowe, and Shannon, Brooke, Molly and McKenna Zwonitzer.
Jim is a 1965 graduate of K-State and taught in Powhattan and Highland for several years before taking up and growing the family farm. Sharon juggled working at a local cafe for 25 years, raising a family, and helping with the farm.
They continue farming this day in rural Horton and are most proud of their children, grandchildren and being recognized in 2015 as a “Master Farm” couple through a program sponsored by the Kansas State University Research and Extension, and “Kansas Farmer” magazine.
