Gene and Dorothy Dunn celebrate 60 years

Gene and Dorothy Dunn of Nortonville, Kansas announce their upcoming 60th wedding anniversary. A celebration will be held on Sept. 25, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Nortonville United Methodist Church. Friends and Family are invited. Gene and Dorothy have two children: Greg Dunn (Jeanette Whitney) and SUzi Akerley (Michael LaCarubba); one granddaughter, Katelyn; and one great-grandson, Hudson.
Gene and Dorothy were married on Sept. 23, 1961, at the NOrtonville United Methodist Church.
The couple requests no gifts.
