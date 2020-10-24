Gary and Jean (Erpelding) Behrnes are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 28, 2020. They were married on Oct. 28, 1970 at the St. Louis Catholic Church in the Good Intent Community, of rural Atchison, Kansas.
They have three children, Shelly and Chris Sullivan, Angie and Gene Kimmi and Chris and Karin Behrnes. They also have seven grandchildren.
A family celebration is being planned.
Cards may be sent to them at: 749 9th Ave East, Horton, KS 66439
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.