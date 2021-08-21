Floyd and Alleta Oswald celebrate 65 years

Floyd and Alleta (Frommer) Oswald will be celebrating their 65th anniversary on Aug. 26, 2021. They were married on this date in 1956, at Coal Creek United Methodist Church, which is five miles North of Valley Falls, Kansas.
To this union, three children were born: Donna Oswald of Atchison, Gregg (Terri) Oswald of rural Muscotah, Kansas and Ronda (Ray) DeLay of Holton, Kansas.
They also have six grandchildren: Rachel (Kyle) Haught, Jackson DeLay, Paige DeLay, Mike Oswald, Ashlea (Jon) Fedler, James Oswald, and one great-grandson, Kylan Fedler.
Floyd is a retired farmer and former Atchison County Commissioner. Alleta has always been a homemaker. They both still love to have a garden.
The couple would enjoy receiving cards at: 5682 Chautauqua Rd., Muscotah, KS 66058.
